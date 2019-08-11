Franklin Daniel Taylor
Former Gillette resident Franklin Daniel Taylor, 53, of Laramie died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Laramie, from injuries he sustained in an auto crash.
Franklin was born Dec. 25, 1965.
He was a 1984 graduate of Campbell County High School.
He was a member of Air Force ROTC at the University of Wyoming, graduating with a degree in Electronic Engineering. He was then stationed in Ohio with the Air Force.
As a member of the Air Force, he received an A.F. Organizational Excellence award, a National Defense Service medal and a small arms expert marksmanship ribbon.
He served 1990-92 in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm/CALM.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Newman Center.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his brothers, Leonard of Gillette and Patrick in Guam.
Services were held July 9 at St. Paul’s Newman Center with burial at Greenhill Cemetery.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
