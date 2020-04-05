Kreig Braken Balls was born April 1, 1949, to Delwin and Donnie (Bracken) Balls. He passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He grew up in Arvada, Colorado, where he was active in Cub and Boy Scout Troop 231. He would go on to achieve his Duty to God Award and served in many leadership roles in Scouting.
In his younger years he enjoyed drafting, band and even won first place in the science fair.
He graduated Arvada High School in 1967. After school, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War for four years on the USS George K. Mackenzie.
After his discharge from the Navy, Kreig went on to have two children, Jeffrey and Stacey.
He worked for Record Supply for many years and Fairmont Supply before starting his own business, Xtreme Hobbies, for several years before starting his truly happiest time for more than a decade at Camel Lanes, where he was employed at the time of his passing.
Later in life he would go on to find the love of his life, Carla, and three more children were joined with them, Dewayne, Katherine and Heather. Kreig and Carla retired in 2015 to Florida, their dream location.
In 2017, they moved back to Gillette so Papa could be closer to the Big Horn Mountains that he loved. Kreig was known for his avid love of fishing, camping, RC cars, bowling and his passion for cooking, but he had a love for his family that was undeniable.
His mother Donnie was a highlight to him. In February 2020, he and Carla got to visit his mother, sister Celeste and brother Scott.
Kreig also had information and knowledge on things that you really would have never thought of. Above his kids was his 100% devotion and love of his grandchildren and anyone who talked to him, he made sure they knew that. He always had a picture and a story to share.
His bowling family and community also were a huge part of his life and his family is grateful for that.
Although Kreig is no longer with us, his smile, laughter, love and amazing cooking skills will be sorely missed, but not forgotten.
Kreig is survived by longtime fiancée, Carla; mother, Donnie; sister, Celeste (Phil); brother, Scott (Margaret); children, Jeff (Tammy), Stacey, Dewayne (Teresa), Erica (Chris), Katherine (Ty) and Heather; and grandchildren, Audra, Jason, Lily, Madi, Mason, Parker, Rustyn, Tyler, Zachary and Zoey.
The family is not now doing a service. At a later date, there will be a celebration of life so everyone can attend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks everyone to cherish their time with loved ones a little more.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial, Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.