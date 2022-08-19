Adeline Hardee, 94, passed away at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, after a short illness.
Services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at Bethesda Worship Center in Sheridan with Pastor Les Hitchcock officiating. Lunch will follow.
She joins her four brothers, two sisters, a granddaughter and her parents in heaven who went before her.
Adeline was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Joseph and Merejilda Trujillo. In 1944, she married Esekil Lopez. They had four daughters and the two later divorced.
As a child she grew up in Ucross, Wyoming, and attended school in Clearmont.
She was a single mom in the 1950s and worked very hard for her family. In the harsh Wyoming winters, she would chop wood for the stoves. Though money was always scarce, she was able to buy her daughters new Easter dresses, dolls at Christmas and western outfits for the Sheridan Rodeo parade.
She worked many years at Woolworth's in downtown Sheridan and was known for her cheesecakes.
In 1972, she married Franklin Hardee and they moved to San Diego, California, where she had quite an adventure — so different from Wyoming. Franklin died in 1982, and she continued to live in California for another 25 years.
She returned to Sheridan and in 2017 moved to the Legacy in Gillette.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Delores Habeck of Sheridan; daughters, Pat Fox of Phoenix, Eileen (Rod) Coulter of Gillette, and Joann Yager and Marie (Steve) Melneck of Sheridan; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place, and she will be interred with her parents at Sheridan Cemetery.
This paid obituary was provided by friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.