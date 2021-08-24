Sherry Ann (Kuntz) Percifield passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.
Memorial services begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at New Life Wesleyan Church with a reception to follow at The Landing.
Sherry was born Sept. 14, 1954, in Rugby, North Dakota, to Leonard and JoAnn (Nordhougen) Kuntz.
Raised in North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming, she attended school in Oak Park, Illinois, and graduated Oak Park High School in 1972.
After graduating, she returned to Gillette where she met and married the love of her life, John E. Percifield on Oct. 27, 1973. The following year, she gave birth to her twin sons, Brian and Robert on Oct. 23, 1974.
Sherry held a few part-time jobs while her sons were in grade school, and worked for Sheesley of Wyoming, Big Horn Tire (1991-1998), Antelope Medical as a bookkeeper (1998-2006), and a District Court bailiff.
Sherry was an avid quilter and seamstress, and was known for her quilts, bags, memory bears and donating her talents to those in hospice. Sherry and her dog, Addison, spent many hours volunteering in the schools to assist kids in reading. Sherry was a devoted Cubs fan, and music lover and attended many concerts with her kids. Sherry was a stranger to no one. Sherry’s pride and joy was her family, and she treated anyone who loved someone she loved, as part of that family.
Lexie and Morgan Percifield born of Brian Percifield and Katie Golinvaux were the light of her life. She spent many joyous hours teaching them how to craft, quilt and bake. From the words of Morgan Percifield “she was my best friend ... she had a way with people, she was such a light. She always shared Jesus. She loved people fiercely."
Sherry is survived by her husband of 47 years, John Percifield; sons, Robert and Brian (Kristyn) Percifield; granddaughters, Lexie and Morgan Percifield, Shai Hardin, and Mekyla Smith; brother, Jim White; niece Angie (Bill) Morfeld; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad and stepmom, Leonard and Neta Kuntz; mom and stepdad, Joann and Harry White; and sister, Connie Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to GARF, Blessings in a Backpack, and Thank Heavens for Children.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
