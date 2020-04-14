Patricia ‘Trish’ Ann Kliche
Patricia “Trish” Ann Kliche, 69, of Gillette died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home after a long battle with cancer.
Trish was born July 7, 1950, in Ipswich, Suffolk, England, to Edith and Andrew Melvein. She grew up in Ipswich, where she attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and earned her high school diploma.
After school she worked various jobs including at a book binding company, various day cares, for Winnemucca, Nevada, School District and as a housekeeper for Holiday Inn and Motel 6 from which she retired in 2016.
After retirement, she enjoyed visiting family, knitting, traveling and being an active member of Journey Church.
She married Russell W. Kliche on May 29, 1981, in Houston, Texas.
Trish is survived by her husband; children, Sean M. Kliche stationed in Germany, and Maxine Nice and Amy Jo Wright, both of Gillette; sister, Eileen Warren of Ipswich, Suffolk, England; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Youngman and Andrew Patrick Melvein; brother, Michael Melvein; and sister, Pauline Fulcher.
There are no services planned per her request.
The family asks that memorials be made in Trish’s name to benefit the Heptner Cancer Center in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
