Former Gillette resident Velma J. Cumpton Kuntz, 86, of Billings, Montana, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Billings.
Mrs. Kuntz was born Aug. 18, 1935, to Melvin and Deliphia Cumpton in Missoula, Montana. She was loved by anyone that met her and loved her flowers and gardening. She was a hard worker all her life.
Mrs. Kuntz is survived by her husband of 32 years, Henry Kuntz; daughter, Debora Azure Cuchine; stepson, David Azure; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ray Compton and Ricky Clay; sister, Bonnie Clay; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; a son; and seven brothers.
She loved us all dearly. Mom has left a big hole in our hearts and will be greatly missed by all, but not forgotten. Mom requested no funeral, to her they were a waste of money.
Cremation has taken place. Burial will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
