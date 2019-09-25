Lois E. Blakeman Morgan
Lois E. Blakeman Morgan, 77, of Gillette and formerly of Moorcroft died Sept. 21, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Morgan begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Randy Blakeman officiating. Burial will follow at Moorcroft Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was born Oct. 10, 1941, to Fred Robert and Frances Sophira (Roberts) Blakeman in Moorcroft.
She attended school in Moorcroft, but did not graduate. Later in life she earned her GED.
She grew up in Moorcroft, raising her six children there. She lived most of her life in Moorcroft before taking up residency in Gillette with her husband of 15 years, Delton Ray Morgan.
Mrs. Morgan enjoyed cooking, sewing, puzzles and playing games with family and friends. She enjoyed working in the local restaurants in the Moorcroft area and had fond memories of co-workers and customers from the Hub Café and Do Drive In.
She will be remembered for her kind words, sense of humor, encouragement and love for others.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her husband, Delton; daughters, Sherry Vickers of Gillette and Laree (Rocky) Feddersen of Gillette, Vicky Beasley of Shawnee, Oklahoma, and Tammy Cookston of Newcastle; step-daughters, Regina (Marc) Carlos of Leavenworth, Washington, Jeanine (Neal) Cozad of Loveland, Colorado; Jeanele (Rocky) Rogers of Loveland and Donna Morgan of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 13 grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; 17 great-grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous neices, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters; seven brothers; and her two sons, Vaughn C. Beasley and Duane T. Beasley.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.