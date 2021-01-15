Linda Creed, 77, of Gillette died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Campbell County Health of natural causes.
She was born Jan. 6, 1944, in Pocatello, Idaho, and grew up in the Farmington, New Mexico, area.
She was a loving mother and a great woman with a lot of heart who loved to help everyone she could.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Tubbs of Gillette; son, Bob Creed of Colorado Springs, Colorado; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many “adopted” kids.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
