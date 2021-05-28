Our beloved sister, Rina L. Hopkins, 72, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, surrounded by her family after a 20-month battle with ovarian cancer.
A vigil begins at 7 p.m. June 1 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. June 2 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.
Rina lived in Gillette at the time of her death. She originally lived in Cranston, Rhode Island, for more than 40 years before she moved to Gillette, with her sister Lorraine, due to her cancer fight.
She was the wife of the late Douglas Hopkins and was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to the late Roland and Rita Riendeau.
Her loves were reading, crocheting, gardening and collecting crazy socks that used to embarrass her family.
She belonged to the Phillips Memorial Baptist Church choir and the Monday night church knitting group was a constant in her life. Missing it was not an option because she loved to go and chat with all the ladies and work on a project. She loved all the girls who attended. Rina called it her therapy session.
Crocheting was an everyday event — for hours. We swear she could do it in her sleep and believe we witnessed it once or twice.
Rina leaves behind her brother, Armand Riendeau and his wife Janis of Jacksonville, Florida; her sister and caregiver, Lorraine Smelser and her husband, William of Gillette; along with her nieces and nephews.
Also left behind is her beloved cat, Sophie, who never left her mom’s side while she was sick and used to howl when Rina was not there. We swear we could hear her howl "HELLO, HELLO" looking for her mom.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Rina to the Heptner Cancer Center, 501 S. Burma Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
