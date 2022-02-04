Deloris C. Kenitzer, 90, passed away Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, at her daughter Caroline’s home in Rapid City, South Dakota. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family following COVID pneumonia complications.
A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2-4 p.m. (with sharing at 3 p.m.) at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. An online guest book is available at kirkfuneralhome.com. Interment will be at Mount Pisgah cemetery in Gillette at a future date.
Deloris was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Spearfish, South Dakota, the daughter of William Lyons and Caroline Dodds. Born during the Great Depression, she always tried to save a penny or find a bargain.
At 14 her mother died so she lived with various relatives. She attended high school in Rozet, Wyoming. During her senior year, she met Norman B. Kenitzer at a school dance and they married July 21, 1949. They were married 53 years. Norman died in 2003. They had three children, Caroline, Norma and Bruce. They lived many years in Gillette, Norman’s birthplace.
After Norman retired from the Post Office, they built homes and he leased and farmed land. Together they built a log cabin in the Big Horn Mountains above Buffalo, Wyoming, where the family spent time fishing, hiking, exploring and just enjoying the beautiful Wyoming wilderness.
Eventually they moved to Buffalo where they owned and operated the Mansion House Motel, a coin laundry, and Norman developed and built modular homes. Later, they moved to Rapid City, and bought Besler’s Ice Cream Shop in the Rushmore Mall. Deloris loved working the shop, meeting new people and learning their life stories.
They enjoyed collecting antiques and Deloris had quite an eye for it. She truly loved garage sales and collecting treasures. Together they enjoyed traveling and collecting along the way.
Since Deloris did not like to fly, they went from coast to coast, north to south exploring much of the USA by car. She could make anyone laugh with her quick jokes and smart wit. She had a sharp, curious mind and an amazing memory as she could tell you stories with extreme detail even as she turned 90.
Playing cards and games was always a fun part of any family gathering. She loved to write handwritten notes and wrote often. She never met a stranger, never had a mean thing to say, always offering positive sound advice and took her faith seriously, a true believer in Christ.
She was and always will be loved by all who knew her. She was a true homemaker, cooking, baking, canning, gardening and keeping up with three children’s activities. As a mother, she taught her children to work hard, respect others, live honestly and help those less fortunate.
After Norman died Deloris lived in Saline, Michigan, near her daughters and then in Apache Junction, Arizona, where the pair had spent many winters. Eventually Deloris returned to Rapid City. She was a resident at Echo Ridge the Manor at the time of death.
She is survived by her daughters, Caroline Sharp (Chris) of Rapid City, and Norma Chase of Apache Junction; son, Bruce Kenitzer (Stacy) of Rapid City; five grandchildren, Kim Hitzemann, Andy Foster, Jamie Chase, Jodi Collins and Riley Kenitzer; great-granddaughters, Reese Hitzemann and Cadence Collins; stepgrandchildren, Zoe and Madison Collins and Grace and Max McGowan; sisters, Betsy McCabe and Darlene West; brother, Dan Dower; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Good Samaritan Society, Echo Ridge the Manor.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
