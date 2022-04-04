Eileen Garman, 82, of Alzada, Montana, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Belle Estate in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche, with Pastor Andy Anderson officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.
Interment begins at 2 p.m. at Moorcroft Cemetery, in Moorcroft. The service will be broadcast live online, on her obituary page, website: LeveringtonFH.com
Memorials are preferred to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Eileen is survived by her five sons: John E. and Taina Garman of Buffalo, Wyoming (children: Kurt and Stephanie Garman, Kevie and Wayne Morrison, Tanna and Andrew Parker, and J.L. and Mandy Garman); Shane and Jill Garman, of Bainville, Montana (children: Waylon, Shayla, Cleve, Fallon and Farrah Garman); David Garman of Alzada, Montana (children: Taran Garman, Trevor and Nicole Garman, Tiann and Tristan Garman); Ben and Lori Garman of Colony, Wyoming (children: Chase and Brooke Garman); Jason and Ryan Garman of Alzada, Montana (children: Dani, Tommy, and Cali Garman); brother, Neil and Esther Hartman of Morristown, Tenessee; sister, Joyce Snider of Fairbanks, Alaska; and sister-in-law, Martha Reimer of Gillette; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.