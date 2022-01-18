Michael Craig Lepel, 63, of Gillette died peacefully Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, from complications of COPD.
He was the second son of three boys of Alton and Catherine (Vickers) Lepel of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
He graduated from Richfield High School in 1977. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army reserves and served for nine years.
Mr. Lepel married the love of his life, Sharon Christiansen, in 1983. They had two children together and raised them in the Brainerd Lakes Area.
He was the owner and operator of Mike’s (fishing) Guide Service for 18 years. An avid outdoorsman, he lived to hunt and fish with family and friends. He was also the head coach of the Brainerd traveling baseball team, the Bushwhackers, for five years.
Once his children were grown, he fulfilled a lifelong dream by moving to a ranch in Wyoming, where he worked as a coal miner for 10 years. He had recently enjoyed a newfound love of horses.
Mr. Lepel was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; father, Alton; and brother Elwood.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Lepel; daughter, Catherine Pivarunas; two grandchildren; mother, Catherine; brother, Kevin; and many nieces, nephews, and beloved cousins.
Memorial services in Wyoming and Minnesota will be announced at a later date.
