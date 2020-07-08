Dr. Henry Aranas Clarite, 75, of Gillette died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at home.
A funeral service begins at 2 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Depew Road, in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Flowers or donations may be sent to 6212 Rebecca Cove, Ocean Springs, MS.
He was born May 25, 1945, in Misamis Occidental of Northern Mindanao in the Philippines to Marcial D. and Andrea Aranas Vidalia Clarite.
He married Trinidad Pahilan on Dec. 24, 1970.
He received his medical degree from the Cebu Institute of Medicine in 1972. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a captain and combat rescue officer where he continued to serve his medical internship in Chicago, Illinois, from 1974 to 1975.
In 1982 upon finishing his tour, he became chief radiologist at a hospital in Jasper, Texas. In 1984, he began his tenure with the Veterans Administration Medical Center as a radiologist in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Dr, Clarite's successful career allowed him the opportunity to take on resident students from Tulane University. In 1999, he moved into private practice and worked in collaboration with Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
He retired in 2007, fulfilling his love for adventurous travels and visiting with his sister and lifelong classmates.
He always balanced work life with vacation time spent with his family and friends — mostly at Disney World — and he loved woodworking. He enjoyed listening to Sunday sermons and music.
Dr. Clarite loved to travel and loved even more to eat. He cherished meals with family and friends, especially after church.
He was known for his intelligence, generosity and contributions to charity and his community, and his compassionate spirit to always better mankind.
He was the foundation to his children's successes, supporting them in their endeavors and spent the remainder of his last months in Gillette with his daughter.
Dr. Clarite is survived by his wife, Trinidad; children, Mark, Maria, Henry Jr., Ronald and Cleophee; three grandchildren; sister, Carmelita; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
