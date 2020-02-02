Harold ‘Bill’ Choate
Harold “Bill” Choate, 82, of Gillette died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice of natural causes.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Choate; daughters, Ronda Kruse and Carla Grammer; son, Bill Choate; and eight grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Those wishing to express condolences for Mr. Choate can do so online at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.