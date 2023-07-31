Betty E. Hitson joined her heavenly family on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Gillette, Wyoming.
There will be a family graveside service at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette at noon on Saturday, August 12 followed by a lunch for family and close friends in the Mount Pisgah Community Room.
Betty was 92 years old and her life was full. Those of us who were blessed to know her are grateful that her sweet smile and genuinely kind presence have left a valuable impression in our hearts.
She was born April 7, 1931, in Chamberlain, South Dakota, the daughter of Lula Mae (Busack) Rosenberger (1910-2004) and Russell E. Rosenberger (1896-1980). She was the beloved sister of Arlis M. Rosenberger (1933-2008).
She is survived by loving daughters, Janice (Richard) Olson, Barbara (Gail) Barlow-West, and Mary (Steve) Layman; grandchildren, Jenny (Bob) McIntosh, Amy (Bryan) Scafuri, Cole Layman, David Olson, Aaron (Cindy) Layman, and Jamie (Clint) Denson; seven great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Betty was raised on the family farm outside Chamberlain and attended country school until she went to town for high school. After earning a Secretarial Skills certificate in Aberdeen, South Dakota, she moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, with her sister, Arlis, and soon met her future husband, Fred.
Betty and Fred A. Barlow (1931-1969) of Gillette were married on March 15, 1950, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Fred enlisted in the Air Force and together they experienced living in many parts of the country, including Texas, Illinois, Washington, DC, and Wyoming.
When Fred was deployed to Korea, Betty returned to the family farm with their infant daughter, Janice, born in San Antonio, Texas. Upon Fred’s discharge from the Air Force, they moved to Laramie, Wyoming, where Barbara was born and then to Gillette where Mary was born.
Following her role as a devoted homemaker, Betty proved to be a savvy businesswoman when the couple bought the Coast to Coast Hardware store in Gillette in 1967. When Fred passed away just two years later, Betty took sole charge and, with great courage, operated a successful business while maintaining a happy and loving home with her daughters.
Upon retiring in 1999, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters and their families. Betty joined her sister and best friend, Arlis, on many adventures with Ports of Call Travel Club. She enjoyed sharing her experiences with her family throughout her life.
Betty was married to Glen J. Hitson (1931-2015) of Gillette in 1977. They enjoyed traveling to Florida together and camping at his family hideaway in the Big Horn mountains.
Glen’s two sons, Kevin (Alva) Hitson and Kelly (Betty) Hitson and their families remained close with Betty after his passing.
Betty loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and always supported them through the joys and hardships of their lives. She lovingly shared her talents of baking and cooking and was an expert seamstress, making beautiful clothes for herself and her family and impeccable Barbie doll wardrobes for her daughters. Her family was of paramount importance to her.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
