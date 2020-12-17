On Feb. 11, 1950, the universe welcomed Wilbert F. Mondragon into the world.
Born at home on the family farm in the beautiful San Luis Valley of Colorado, he was the sixth of eight children.
While he was still young, the family moved farther north and eventually settled in Colorado Springs, where he grew up. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1969 and worked the usual young man's jobs while searching for his destiny.
He volunteered for the draft in 1970 during the Vietnam war and was stationed in Germany. He was always grateful to God for sparing him the combat many of his friends and family endured.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, he relocated to Denver, where he took business courses in college and eventually worked at the department store where he met the girl he would be married to for the rest of his life. That was in 1975.
Wilbert did not think he was the marrying kind, but Pam says she saw him across the store and was hooked. She chased him until he caught her, and they were married in January 1977 at Circus-Circus in Las Vegas, Nevada. They always joked that it was a three-ringer from then on.
In 1978, Woolco Department Stores closed and the big city would soon become a memory. Pam's cousin Janet offered to host Wilbert if he wanted to visit Gillette and apply at the mines. So, Pam stayed in Denver driving a school bus while Wil went to find fortune.
Mining did not pan out, but he did meet his lifelong friend Louis, who offered him a job on an oil rig. Those were the days you found work by calling the names in the "job jar" at the Center Bar.
So, the city boy went from selling stereos by day and dancing disco by night to being a greasy roughneck on a drilling rig days and nights to support his budding family. Wil and his family were "oil field trash" for the next 10 years.
All three of his children were born during that time. Benjamin in Denver (1978), Bernadette in Rock Springs (1980) and Adrienne in Gillette (1981).
ln 1988 during one of Gillette's famous boom/bust cycles, this one a bust, Wil ran into Donna Mae. Being a well-known real estate agent and new friend, Donna recognized Wil as he was leaving the unemployment office across the street. She had been visiting the owner of Razor City Rental, who had told her he wanted to sell.
So, with the help of his father-in-law Harold and his brother Rudy, on Aug. 8, 1988, Wil became the proud owner of Razor City Rental, fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning his own business. Thus, began his true destiny.
The rest is part of Gillette's colorful, rough-and-ready history.
Wil never cared to become a big shot in Gillette's "get rich quick" arena. Being a good steward by providing the best possible service and fair prices was by far more valuable to him. He never took for granted the loyalty and appreciation that so many expressed to him over the years.
For those reasons, Wil's family intends to continue the traditions Wil started over 30 years ago. Bernadette, with the mentorship of Freddie, Wil's right-hand man and friend of many years, will take over the day-to-day operations of the store.
Comfort care provides a bizarre sort of privilege. Though the cancer took him down, COVID took his life. Wil often wistfully mused about a stress-free retirement which invariably included a round of golf or riding into the sunset on his Harley. He was comforted at the end to know that his legacy, and the memory of his life, will go on, as does the business.
Wil was preceded in death by parents Fares and Rosenda Mondragon; and his brother, Joe Mondragon.
Wil is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Benjamin and wife Lindsey Mondragon, daughter Bernadette and husband Jason McCoin, and daughter Adrienne and husband Andrew Harris; grandson, Colton and granddaughters, Emma and Elora Mondragon; sisters, Mary Baca and family, and Grace Arellano and family; brothers, Tomas Mondragon and family, Eppie Mondragon and family, Tele Mondragon and family, and Alfred Mondragon and family; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and miscellaneous in-laws.
A memorial run will be held June 26 and 27, 2021.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
