Dale Alan Hochhalter, 58, of Gillette passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. today at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all, because of COVID 19 the funeral service will be limited attendance as required by state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
You may view the service streamed live at gillettememorialchapel.com with a link attached to Dale's obituary page.
Dale was born Aug. 17, 1961, in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Violet (Gehring) and Arthur Hochhalter.
He attended country school with his siblings in North Dakota until the family moved to Wyoming in 1971, where he attended Campbell County schools.
Dale started working in the oil fields before he was 18 years old and worked for Cyclone Drilling for most of his career.
Dale enjoyed being out on the lake on the boat when he had the chance. He also loved his trips to Deadwood, camping and fishing.
He was very proud of his personal craftsmanship and building his own shop. Dale took much pride in maintaining his yard and trees surrounding his home, always attending to every detail. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Denver Broncos fan.
Dale will be missed by his son, Joey Hochhalter; brothers, Ron (Bonnie) Hochhalter and Doug Hochhalter; sisters, Brenda Gideon, Twila (Steve) Stensland, Sandy Wilcox and LeAnn (Roger) Brown; along with numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Tom Gideon.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.