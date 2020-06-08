Paul E. Borring Jr., 27, of Gillette suddenly and unexpectedly passed on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from a car accident.
Paul was born Oct. 4, 1992, in Gillette to Paul E. Borring Sr. and Samantha Osborne. He was raised by his father and mother, Stephanie Keller. He was their baby and always will be.
Growing up, Paul loved baseball and played in the Babe Ruth league.
But fishing was always his choice of sport. He was an avid fisherman, and you could always find him at the Fishing Lake every day, it didn’t matter the temperature outside. He enjoyed teaching his children how to fish and spending time with them.
His family and his children meant everything to him.
Paul is survived by his parents, Paul E. Borring Sr. and Stephanie Keller of Gillette; his biological mother, Samantha of Alaska; siblings, Adriean Osborne, Rosetta (Jacob) Krauter, Angellica Borring, Daniel Borring and Joel Borring, all of Gillette; his two favorite nephews, Jakob Osborne and Jaemysyn Blagg, both of Gillette; and most importantly, his pride and joys, his everything, his children, Tavan, 9, Trinity, 8, Tytan, 5, and Beretta, 5; and numerous grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandma, Tina Wade.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.