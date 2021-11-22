Former Gillette resident, Shirley “Cookie” Elizabeth (Donders) Squires, 78, of Mosca, Colorado, died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at her daughter's home in Gillette.
Cookie was born Aug. 14, 1943, in Evart, Michigan, to Robert and Bette Donders. She lived most of her younger years there and went to school with the love of her life, Larry Squires, whom she married in 1961. The couple had five children. She worked at Evart products for many years.
They moved the family to Colorado in 1980. After the kids moved away, they moved around in their motor home and lived in Gillette for about 10 years.
Mrs. Squires loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandbabies. She collected old oil lamps and had lots of them. She loved her dogs, and they were a comfort to her after Larry died in 2020. She was a very tough woman. Even though small in size, she took care of Larry for two years while he was sick. She was loved and will be missed.
Cookie is survived by her children, Larry Squires Jr. of Pueblo, Colorado, Shelley Horn of Gillette, Steve Squires of Clay Center, Kansas, Sam Squires of Mancelona, Michigan, and Shirlee Maurath of Cripple Creek, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and another great-granddaughter due in March; sisters, Kayla Richter of Barryton, Michigan, Linda Griep of Holland, Michigan and Leann Kingsbury of Reed City, Michigan; and brother, Duane Donders of Sun City, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by husband, Larry; father, Robert Donders; mother, Margaret "Bette" Miller; sisters, Sharon Schmidt and Noreen Stevens; and brother, Tom Donders.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
