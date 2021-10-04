Funeral services for Iris Kusma begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7 at The Church at the Barn with Pastor Elgin Faber officiating. Visitation is one hour prior at the church. Interment will take place at Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming.
Our family is humbly honored, yet heavy-hearted in sharing this tribute in honoring the life of Iris Kusma. A wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, little sis and beloved friend to many.
Iris was born on June 26, 1940, in Atlantic, Iowa. She passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Campbell County Health in Gillette.
She moved from Atlantic in 1949 to Hot Springs, New Mexico. Iris graduated from Hot Springs High School in 1958. During Iris’ high school years she performed as a majorette and was involved in Girl’s State and was Fast Ball Princess during her freshman year.
In 1975 Iris moved with her family to Wyoming. Iris worked at the Sand’s Hotel and Decker’s Food Center in Gillette. She also attended floral school in Denver.
Iris made lifelong friends throughout her life journey. She was an avid card player, enjoyed creating scrapbooks for friends and family, putting puzzles together and enjoyed attending Sunday worship.
She is survived by her brother, Darrell Mott; children, Delbert (Kathy) Harrison, Denny (Sue) Harrison, Leslie (Kevin) Harrison, Frankie (Rob) Smith, Dereck (Cynthia) Smith, Randy (Adene) Kusma, and Mike (Sally) Kusma; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; grandson, Colter; and son, Dean Ray.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.