Gerald C. (Jerry) Richards, 74, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Puyallop, Washington, of bacterial pneumonia with his family by his side.
Jerry was born June 9, 1946, to Clyde and Geraldine Richards in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
Jerry spent his younger years in the Biddle area attending grade school in Ranch Creek and Biddle, Montana. He attended high school in Broadus, Montana.
Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army, taking basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, From there he was stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Germany. He was discharged in 1968.
Jerry married Connie Pierson of Orlando, Florida, in Belle Fourche in 1969. They lived in Gillette, where Jerry was a patrolman for the city of Gillette. He then became a deputy sheriff for Campbell County, Wyoming.
They were blessed with their son, Jack, in 1974.
Jerry then became undersheriff, serving under D.B. "Spike" Hladky in Campbell County. As undersheriff, he attended the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
The family moved to Terry, Montana, where Jerry continued in law enforcement as undersheriff. He went on to manage the Farmers Union in Fallon.
From there, they moved to Wright, where he served as resident deputy. He worked at the Black Thunder coal mine near Wright before moving to Loganville, Georgia, where Jerry continued in law enforcement.
When Jerry retired from the Gwinnett County Sheriffs Office after 20 years, he had acquired the rank of lieutenant, of which he was very proud of.
They settled in Coeur d'alene, Idaho, for a few years until moving to Belle Fourche, where he enjoyed spending time with his siblings.
In 2014, they moved to Edgewood, Washington, to be closer to their son Jack and his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Connie; son, Jack, and daughter-in-law Kris and granddaughter Julia Richards; two brothers, Ellis (Lois) Richards and Vic (Kathy) Richards of Gillette; five sisters, Evelyn Williams, Ella Mae (Allen) Drane and Donna Richards of Broadus, Sharon (Lester) Clements and Linda (Bill) Macy of Gillette and Bev (Ed) Schaffer of Biddle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Geraldine Richards; and siblings, Georgia Traub, Bill Richards, Tom Richards, Rose Chaney and Thelma Manning.
A celebration of life is scheduled for July 24 in Ranch Creek, Montana.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.