Claralee Dillinger, 78, of Rozet passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. today at Walker Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are limited to 10 people in attendance as required by state authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. You can view the service as it’s streamed live at walkerfuneralgillette.com and a link will be attached to Claralee’s obituary page.
Visitation was from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home.
Claralee (Fox) Dillinger was born to May Oline (Martens) and John Fox on June 3, 1941, in Upton and grew up on the family ranch southeast of Rozet.
She met her husband, Robert Dillinger, when she was just a girl. They married in August 1960, where they then starting ranching on Robert’s family ranch raising Hereford cattle and registered quarter horses.
They had two daughters, Phoebe Anderson and Carrie Allison.
Claralee served on boards such as the historical society and the Farm Bureau. She had a love of sewing and designed all her own clothes. She then loved to fancy things up with embroidery. She loved doing needlework photos and entering them in the fair and she always came home with a ribbon.
Her other passion was politics. If you wanted to know what was going on in the world, she was sure to know. She was the one who kept the family up on all the news and gossip. Every day you could give her a call and she’d know any new goings-on in the family or with close friends.
Claralee is survived by her two daughters, Phoebe (David) Anderson and Carrie (Tim) Allison; one granddaughter, Fillie (Anthony) Gibson; four great-grandchildren, Ceinya, Kadynce, Adam and Owen; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her parents.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Claralee’s name to benefit Close to Home Hospice.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Claralee’s name to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Ct., Gillette WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
