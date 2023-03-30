Funeral services for Alta Kottraba begin at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Walker Funeral Home with Pastor Donavon Voigt officiating.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home.
Alta Mae "Babe" Kottraba was born on Jan. 24, 1931, in a house that belonged to her grandmother on the Crook County and Campbell County borderline. She was born to Earl and Katherine (Thompson) Mellott and joined a sister, Phyllis and a brother, Melvin.
She was the baby for nine years, hence the name Babe. She kept that nickname all her life even after her little sister, Dorthy was born.
Babe passed away at Primrose Retirement Community on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the age of 92. Babe attended country school and later school in Moorcroft. She ranched and worked tending sheep with her brother, sisters, and parents. She also worked as a telephone operator in her younger years.
She met Charles Kottraba at a country dance and soon they fell in love and were married. They lived in various places in the Campbell County and Crook County areas. They settled on a ranch north of Moorcroft and raised five children: Creg Kottraba (Kathy), Laray Askin (Frank), Lonny Kottraba (Jovita), Pat Kottraba and Bruce Kottraba.
Babe enjoyed her many ranch and homemaking activities. At one time she was on a bowling team and she was a 4-H leader as well as a gardener. She liked knitting her grandchildren sweaters, doing cross stitch, playing Pitch with neighbors or Crib with Chuck. She enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles and sewing.
She could make the best boats out of nothing more than a folded gum wrapper. She also became known for her Domino games throughout the countryside. The little neighbor kids knew where she kept her game and would enthusiastically set it up to play.
Babe was a great cook and particularly liked to bake cookies and cakes, make jelly and prepare her garden foods. She loved helping on the ranch. She was great at fencing, haying and raising cattle and kittens.
Babe had five kids, 11 grandkids, 21 great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids. Friends and neighbors were considered extended family and knew her by many names: Aunt Alta, Aunt Babe, Sis, Hon, Kitty Grandma, Grandma Grape, Grandma and Mom.
She had a kind generous nature and was a sweet soul, who particularly loved spring in Wyoming with the song of the meadowlark, the sighting of the first robin and the simple beauty of the first buttercup. We will miss her sweet smile and the twinkle in those bright, blue eyes.
She is survived by her sister, Dorthy Mulholland (Gene); sister-in-law, Donna Mellott; many nieces and nephews, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
At 92, Babe has lost many friends and numerous family members including her husband, Chuck; parents, Earl and Katherine; in-laws, Ray and Kathryn; sister, Phyllis; brother, Melvin; as well as all her brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws on the Kottraba side and some nieces and nephews. We remember them as she did with much love.
Thank you to all who helped care for Babe over the years. Your kindness did not go unnoticed by her and her family. We remember Babe (Alta) Kottraba, a life well-loved and lived.
Memorials are suggested to benefit the Primrose community’s annual Rock-a-thon to benefit Alzheimer care.
Condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
