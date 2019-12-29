Dieter Awiszus, 66, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by his family at Close to Home Hospice.
Dieter Georg Awiszus was born April 13, 1953, to Albert and Mathilda Awiszus in Rushville, Nebraska. He grew up in the Scottsbluff, Nebraska, area and graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School.
Dieter worked a number of jobs in Scottsbluff.
On Feb. 2, 1974, he married Diana Bartels in Scottsbluff.
In 1976, Dieter and Diana moved to Douglas, where he worked for Conoco Oil Co.
In 1981, Dieter moved his family to Gillette, where he worked one job for 30 years in natural gas gathering, going through six company buyouts. He eventually had to retire due to his health.
Dieter was a member of ABATE and the Powder River Triker’s Association and had many interests, including CB radios when popular, fast cars and telling jokes and stories.
He bought a number of Harley-Davidson motorcycles over the years and enjoyed the yearly Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Dieter with Diana traveled many miles across the USA, enjoying new places and sites. When Dieter could no longer ride his Harley, he turned to the idea of boating. Unfortunately, he was unable to try his new hobby due to his health — but he bought the boat anyway!
Dieter enjoyed watching his grandchildren play and grow up and was Papa to Rebecca and Grandpa to Natalie and Donavan.
Dieter is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diana of Gillette; son, Adam Georg (Carla) Awiszus of Waco, Texas; daughter, Kathrine Awiszus of Gillette; sister, Renate (Russ) Scott of Scottsbluff; brother, Arthur (Tarra) Awiszus of Scottsbluff; mother-in law, Luba Bartels of Douglas; brother-in-law, Marvin (Ruth) Bartels of Glendo; sister-in-law, Katherine Bartels of Laurinburg, North Carolina; grandsons, Donavan Awiszus and Josh and Tyler Eaton; granddaughters, Natalie Awiszus and Rebecca Hicks; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mathilda; father-in-law, Marvin Bartels Sr.; and many aunts and uncles.
Dieter will be missed for his crazy jokes and stories and big heart. He loved his family and takes our hearts and love with him to Heaven.
A memorial will be held at a later date in Scottsbluff.
Memorials may be sent in Dieter’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, Wy 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
