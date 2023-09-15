John L. Kennedy, 75, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, peacefully, at his home.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with a good old fashioned Irish wake immediately afterwards at Good Times Liquor and Lounge.
John was born March 31, 1948, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Eugene Paul and Mary Jean Kennedy.
He attended Loyola-Blakefield High School and went on to pursue his education at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, receiving his bachelor's degree in 1970 and his M.B.A. in 1972 from the Roy E. Crummer School of Finance and Business Administration, Rollins College.
Mr. Kennedy was a proud veteran of the United States Army National Guard. He worked in the oil and gas industry as a petroleum landman since 1975. His profession took him everywhere across the United States.
He came to Gillette with plans of only staying five months but ended up making Gillette his full-time home. He cultivated and retained lifelong friendships from his high school, college and landman days.
Mr. Kennedy was a voracious reader, loved traveling and enjoyed watching every single baseball game on TV, but especially when the Baltimore Orioles were playing. Most of all, he enjoyed having a beer or two with friends and loved ones.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness and larger than life personality.
John is survived by numerous cousins and friends he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Kennedy; and a nephew.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wyoming Association of Professional Landman Scholarship Program: https://www.wylandman.com/index.php/membership/scholarships/in-memory-of-john-l-kennedy in memory of the extraordinary generosity and mentorship that John gave to the many people he brought into the landman business over the years and changed their lives for the better.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
