Allen Votroubek, 74, of Newcastle, Wyoming, passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. May 6 at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, South Dakota.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; daughter, Carrie (Votroubek) and husband George McCormick and grandson, Jesse McCormick of Casper, Wyoming; son, George Votroubek and his wife, Dawn Marie Maurer of Monroe, Washington; brother, Bruce and his wife, Nancy Votroubek of Spearfish, South Dakota; aunts, Joanne (O’Dea) Oltmanns of Dickinson, North Dakota and Betty (Votroubek) Bryan of Mitchell, South Dakota.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Weston Home Health Care (Al’s hospice) or to Go Fund Me for Riley Schlidt of Gillette, WY https://gofund.me/db97547f
Complete obituary and guestbook can be found at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.