Pat Rick McCabe, 75, of Gillette, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at his home following a valiant battle with heart disease and bone cancer.
Memorial services begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at Journey Church with Pastor Grant Clark officiating.
Pat was born April 27, 1947, in Cortez, Colorado, to Francis and Thelma McCabe.
He married Juanita (Nene) Rose Lorewald on Sept. 5, 1966, in Cortez. In 1968, they moved to Gillette, where they raised their family and enjoyed an abundant life.
Pat worked in the oilfield from the onset of moving to Wyoming. He was a part owner of Sun Cementing of Wyoming, Inc., and working at a variety of companies in between with retirement from Basic Energy Services in August of 2018. Pat and Nene set up a smoke shop in the old Lipman’s Clothing building from 1990-1991 and met and made many new friends.
Born to this union was Richard "Rick" James McCabe (Colleen) of Gillette, Nicki Ralynn Bain (Paul) of Casper, Stacy Francis McCabe of Gillette, and Steven Michael McCabe (Desire) of Casper. He is also grandfather to Tyler T. McCabe, Taylor Marie McCabe, Eric Christopher Bain, Kaitlyn Marie Bain, Alyssa Leigh McCabe Bryan Hinton, Kaitlynne Alexia Johansen, and Peyton James McCabe; great-grandfather to Brody David Bain, Tuff Charles Hinton, Bella Deene Hinton; and baby boy Hinton to be born in December 2022.
Pat enjoyed traveling to various parts of the United States particularly enjoying Las Vegas, Reno, and Mesquite where they enjoyed gambling and participating in USBC’s National Bowling Tournaments.
Deadwood was a favorite get-a-way and once each family held their own Christmas traditions, Christmas Eve in Deadwood became his tradition. He also reigned over the Thanksgiving eve Texas Hold’em matches with the family!!
In addition to bowling on the Ball n Chain league at Camelanes, Pat enjoyed pitching horseshoes at the Fireside Horseshoe Club where he received numerous awards and the Moose Lodge Horseshoe League.
He also enjoyed camping and fishing with his family especially the Buffalo Lion’s Club annual Memorial Day weekend fishing tournament at Lake DeSmet.
Pat was a past Governor at the Gillette Moose Lodge #1957, a member of the Gillette Eagles Lodge, the Gillette Elks Club and a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He and his wife were instrumental in starting the Special Person Darts which hosted an annual dart tournament on the Saturday before Super Bowl every year. Many children and adults participated from the Northeastern Wyoming area.
Pat developed a love for classic cars and started acquiring his treasures which included a 1967 Chevrolet Impala he bought from his friend, Bum, in Sundance, then the 1955 Chevrolet Coupe from Colorado, and then on his 74th birthday he purchased the 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air here in Gillette at an auction! He drove it to his birthday party in style and had gone to breakfast in it just two weeks ago!!
Pat is survived by his four children; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his twin brothers, Rex (Terry) McCabe, and Reed (Nihla) McCabe, both of Cortez, Colorado; sister-in-law, Beth McCabe, also of Cortez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nene; brothers, Dean (Roberta) McCabe, and Jay McCabe; and grandson, Shawn Paul Bain.
A memorial has been established to benefit the Moose Lodge SP Darts. Memorials and condolences may be sent in Pat’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be sent at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
