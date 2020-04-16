Yvonne “Vonnie” Marie Erivez, 73, of Gillette passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by family in her home.
Vonnie was born Sept. 30, 1946, in Sidney, Montana, to Don and Thelma Petrik. Vonnie is the oldest of four sisters, with Retta, Sherry and Pam.
She attended school in Sidney and later received her GED in 1995.
She attended beauty school in Glasgow, Montana, where she met Jerry Foster. They wed in 1966 and from that union they had four children, Shelly, Michael, Kevin and Jamey.
They moved to Bellingham, Washington.
Vonnie moved to Gillette in 1982, where she met Martine Erivez and they wed March 26, 1984. They had one child, Martine “Marty” Erivez Jr.
Vonnie worked as a waitress, bartender, fish canner, day care provider and delivered papers for the Star Tribune and the News Record. She loved all things racing. On most Saturday nights during the summer, you could find her in the stands cheering on Marty.
Vonnie was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2008 and went into remission in December 2010. She was so proud that she fought and beat cancer and was in remission for nine years.
On Feb. 26, 2020, she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer in her brain. With the love and support of her family and friends she was able to spend the rest of her time in her home.
Vonnie’s true joy was her family, and most importantly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known to most people as “Nanny” because she loved and cared for so many.
Vonnie is survived by her husband, Martine Erivez Sr. of Gillette; daughter, Shelly of Gillette; sons, Michael (Makenzie) of Bellingham, Washington, Kevin (Christina) of Custer, Washington, Jamey (Tiffany) of Gillette and Marty (Kari) Erivez of Gillette; 11 grandchildren, Tiffany (Eddie), Nick and Katie (Devin), all of Gillette, Garrett of Ellensburg, Washington, Maddy of Bellingham, Washington, Landon of Ellensburg, Washington, Bella of Custer, Washington, Jake of Gillette, Kaiden of Bellingham, Washington, and Mary and Tripp of Gillette; seven great- grandchildren, Levi, Gage, Aubrianna, Memory, Dawson, Kaysen and Hayzen; her mother; sisters; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Don Petrik; her first grandchild, John Michael; and her aunt, Sandy Saul.
A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
