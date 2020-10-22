Joshua Wayne Irish, 35, of Gillette died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Campbell County Health.
Service time starts at 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at New Life Wesleyan Church. Graveside service to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery ending with a celebration of life at the Mount Pisgah community room.
Condolences may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
