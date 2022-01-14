Melinda Sue Leddige, 67, of Gillette died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, suddenly and unexpectedly at her home.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Trent Hardig officiating.
Live streaming will be available through Gillette Memorial Chapel website at GilletteMemorialChapel.com. Click on Melinda Leddige's obiturary and there will be a link to the services below the obituary.
Mrs. Leddige was born Sept. 30, 1954, to Pina Geneva (Bolon) and Tex Stanford in Eugene, Oregon.
Her early years were spent in Oregon and Northern California until the completion of high school, when she returned with her mother to the family home near Orofino, Idaho.
She married Miles Souders in 1977. After her divorce in 1991, she met John Leddige in 1992. They were married on Halloween in 2000.
Mrs. Leddige was fearless, she had a warm, loving and generous heart, and a mischievous grin. She took no guff from anyone, always had a good comeback and always had your back. She loved gathering with the girls, drinking coffee, and talking over the world’s problems. She loved the outdoors, camping, her animals and socializing.
She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and was so proud of them all.
She was preceded in death by her father, Tex Stanford; mother, Pina Stanford; brothers, Tex Stanford, Paul Stanford, and Carl Stanford; stepson, Travis Leddige; and sister, Stella Whipple.
Mrs. Leddige is survived by her husband, John Leddige; sons, Michael Souders and Andy Souders; sister, Lee Thornton; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her. There will be a remembrance of life for Idaho friends and family at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
