Marilyn Joan Calvert, 89, of Gillette died peacefully, Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Calvert officiating.
Visitation is one hour prior to services at the chapel.
She was born Jan. 29, 1932, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Frances (McLaren) and Earl Hoffa. She graduated from Fargo High School in 1950 and then went on to train as a nurse in Williston, North Dakota. She received her license to practice in 1951.
She met Harold Calvert during her training. The couple married June 10, 1952, in Fargo. They raises six children and were married 66 years at the time of Harold’s death.
They moved to Gillette in 1986 and she went to work for Pioneer Manor. Her career was focused on geriatric nursing, practicing in Williston, Watford City, North Dakota, and Gillette for 42 years. She retired in 1996.
Mrs. Calvert loved to knit, paint and bake, and homemade caramel rolls were one of her favorite things to bake, along with gum drop cake.
She is survived by her sons, William, Richard and Mark; daughters, Nancy Pedersen, Sara Podell and Judy Klein; brother, Ken Hoffa; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Allen Hoffa; and sisters, Joyce Scallen and Patricia Romans.
Memorials may be made to benefit American Diabetes Association.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
