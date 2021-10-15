Eldonna F. McArthur, 65, was called home to our Lord and Savior on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, surrounded by loved ones in Loveland, Colorado.
A celebration of life service was Oct. 9 at New Life Wesleyan Church in Gillette.
Eldonna was born on July 20, 1956, to Eldon and LaVonne (Wientjes) Merkel in Mobridge, South Dakota. She graduated from Mobridge High School in 1974. In December 1976, she married Steve McArthur and from that union had four children: Rachel, Levi, Jordan and Sara.
For 36 years, she called Gillette home and worked for the Campbell County School District until she retired in 2021.
Eldonna really enjoyed taking trips with her friends, playing cards, doing jigsaw puzzles, shopping, Bible studies and spending time with her family. She was very proud of the accomplishments of each of her children. She was kind spirited, very hard working,and loved helping people. Her smile and positive attitude were contagious.
Eldonna's most important virtues were positivity, along with strong faith. She was an amazing mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed.
Grateful to have shared in her life are her children: daughter, Rachel McArthur of Fargo, North Dakota; son, Levi (Rachel) McArthur of Lafayette, Colorado; son, Jordan (Kendra) McArthur of Castle Rock, Colorado; and daughter, Sara McArthur of Pierre, South Dakota; grandchildren Madison Carter of Douglas, Wyoming, Skye McArthur of Woodland Park, Colorado and Vincent McArthur of Castle Rock; sister, Judy Jilek of Johnstown, Colorado; sister, Sheri and brother-in-law Wayne Larson of Weston Lakes, Texas; brother, Ben Merkel of Martinsburg, West Virginia; sister-in-law Judy Merkel of Mobridge, South Dakota; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, nephew Shane Merkel, brother Steve Merkel, and brother-in-law Glenn Jilek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Rachel McArthur, 3155 49th St. S. #308, Fargo, ND 58104. Condolences may also be sent to mcarthur_rachel@hotmail.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends
