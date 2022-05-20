Former Gillette resident, Aldin Lee Reynolds, 66, of Plentywood, Montana, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Aldin is now at peace spending time with his mom, Irene and dad, Vernon. They are all probably watching old westerns, especially Gunsmoke.
Aldin was born May 5, 1956, the oldest child to Vernon and Irene Reynolds in Barstow, California, at the Marine Base where Vernon was stationed.
In 1957, the family moved back to Gillette where Aldin grew up on the ranch. Aldin loved to sketch pictures of bull riders, bareback riders and saddle bronc riders when he was younger. He was a bull rider himself.
Aldin would spend many summers with his uncle Ellis and aunt Jean helping on their ranch.
Aldin graduated from Campbell County High School in 1974, then went to mechanics school in Thermopolis, Wyoming. After leaving Thermoplis he began working in the oil fields working for various companies. He loved to tinker with motors, tearing them apart and rebuilding. Aldin was a very talented backhoe operator, maybe even one of the best in the country. He was a very hard worker and enjoyed working outdoors.
Aldin enjoyed his BBQ and socializing, he never knew a stranger, he would talk to anyone. He enjoyed talking about the good old days to anyone that would listen. Aldin loved his dog Gizmo.
Aldin married Cheryl Kettrey, into this marriage a beautiful baby girl was born, Billie Jo. They later divorced. Aldin married Debbie Roberts, into this marriage two wonderful boys were born, Aldin Lynn and Basil Tyrone. Debbie also brought into this union two girls, Laurie and Cheri. They later divorced. After several years Aldin married Paula "Katie" Ryan.
Aldin is survived by his wife, Katie; children, Billie Jo, Aldin (Nicole), Basil, Laurie (Rosie), and Cheri; grandchildren, Natishia (Kyle), Tayern, Josh, Isla, Cali, Aldin, Parker, Mathew, Hunter, Courtny, and Dezirae (Jeriah); great-grandchildren, Kase, Declan, and Torvin; brother, Darrell (Deb); sister, Debbie (Rick); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Aldin was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Willie.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Deb Friedlan, 103 W. Valley Dr., Gillette, WY 82716.
