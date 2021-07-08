Michelle Lapp, 61, of Gillette died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, unexpectedly in her home of a pulmonary embolism.
A celebration of life will take place at her home, 1004 Richards Ave., in Gillette on July 17. All are invited at any time in the afternoon to pay respects.
She lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, grandmother and friend.
She was a sweet, caring, great mother who enjoyed many things, especially if it was with her children and grandchildren. She loved crocheting and liked to stay busy to keep her mind off the pain she endured daily.
She also loved collecting frog figurines.
Mrs. Lapp is survived by her children, who made up the entirety of her world, Cassie, Shawn, Micheal, James and Raymond; stepchildren, Lee and Cedar; sister, LouAnne; brothers, John and Donald; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lapp.
She will be forever in all of our hearts until we meet her again.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made toward her final expenses.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
