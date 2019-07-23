Marjorie Belle Turner, 91, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Memorial services for Mrs. Turner begin at 3 p.m. Friday at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center Chapel.
She was born June 20, 1928, in Framingham, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Charles E. Wern Sr. and Mary E. Wern.
She graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1946, and earned an undergraduate degree from Youngstown University, Ohio, and a master’s degree from California State University.
In 1955, she married fellow teacher John Turner. They had six beautiful children together who brought so much joy to her. She was a very proud mother.
Her children remained the love of her life, and she also was very close to her brother’s three children, whom she adored very much.
Once her grandchildren came along, they became the apple of her eye and she played a huge role in their lives. She would travel every summer to spend her vacations with them. There was a very special bond between them that would only grow stronger throughout the next 38 years.
She would become even more head over heels as she became blessed with great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She taught school for 35 years. Teaching in Watts, Louisiana, in the 1970s would be one of Marjorie’s biggest moments as a teacher and she was proud to have this opportunity.
In the 1980s, she felt privileged to be one of the teachers to get a classroom with Cambodian refugees. This sparked something in her and she knew there was so much more she had to give.
Her passion and dedication for education lead her to the next adventure in her life. After she retired from the Los Angeles School District, she made the decision to join the Peace Corps.
In 1993, she was accepted into the Peace Corps and went to Namibia, Africa, where she lived in a village and trained English teachers.
In 1996, she went on a mission with the church to Thailand where she also taught English.
She indulged herself with her other love and passion she had, to travel the world. She would joke that she had gypsy blood and this is what drove her to explore the world.
She managed to go to every continent except Antarctica. She was so fascinated with the different types of cultures and appreciated each one.
When asked about the favorite place she had been she could never answer. She would only reminisce and describe the beauty of each and how fortunate she felt to have traveled there.
The amazing things that never changed about her, no matter her age, gypsy tendencies, pink lipstick, clip-on earrings or of course a book in hand was that she was a selfless human, cared deeply for others and felt every living thing was precious and beautiful.
She was committed to helping others and determined to do so. She wanted to make an impact on the world even if that meant changing only one life for the better.
She enjoyed doing volunteer work in her communities and was an advocate for domestic violence awareness. World peace and education would always remain the core of her beliefs.
Her memory will live on through her family and friends as we all have special stories to hold onto in our hearts from time spent with her.
Because of her brilliant mind, charm and unforgettable one-of-a-kind wit, she had the ability to captivate those around her.
She truly was a magnificent woman with a pure heart who chose love, peace, joy, kindness and laughter time and time again.
Marjorie will be deeply missed by her three sons, Dirk, Kurt and Cord (Debbie) Turner; and a bonus son, Gary Sharkey; 11 grandchildren, Brian Turner, Jacklyn (Nicholas) Sharkey, Daysha Turner, Chad, Tonya and Matthew Turner, Jennifer Sharkey, Angel Taylor, Jeffrey, Judd and JJ Turner; eight great-grandchildren, Rachelle Maxwell, Kaycie Hickert (Aaron), Crystal and Autumn Hudson, Alec, Dominick and Jaselyn Sharkey, and Kaylee Hackley; two great-great-grandchildren, Mason Hickert and Skylee Watkins-Hickert; niece, Atty. Happy DiCenso and family; nephews, Atty. Charles Wern III and family, and Atty. Theodore Wern and family; sister-in-law, Maureen Wern; cousins, Patty Gracie Rhoades, Roger, Richard and Scott Gracie, Vanna Lyke Karpinski, Michelle Sharkey and Sharon Norfolk; and many beloved friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Wern Jr.; daughters, Mary and Jacqueline Turner; son, Chet Turner; great-great-grandson, Caiden Fedora; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Phillip McMahill and all of the staff, care providers and volunteers along the way at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional and personable care she was given over the last few years.
Additionally, we would like to thank Dana Urman, Sheryl Santistevan, Monica Carlson, Home Health, Public Health, Meals on Wheels, Campbell County Public Library and the Utah State Library for the Blind and Disabled.
Memorials may be made in Marjorie’s name to benefit GARF.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.