Douglas Eugene Rames
Douglas Eugene Rames, 39, of Wright died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice of synovial cell sarcoma.
He was born June 14, 1981, in Laramie to Kurt and Leora Rames, the oldest of three children.
He was raised in his hometown of Hanna, where he graduated school in 1999. He started work at the Tucker Box Café as a cook, as his passion was cooking.
Mr. Rames later moved from Hanna to Wright, where he continued cooking in Wright and Gillette. He later owned his own restaurant in Wright called The Wright Place.
He was diagnosed with synovial cell sarcoma in November 2017. It is a very rare form of cancer and he had been in and out of hospitals the last three years.
Mr. Rames is survived by his father, Kurt; mother, Leora Rames; brother, Sean; and sister, Kimberly Rames, all of Wright.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Delmar and Joyce Rames; grandfather, Rex Cutter; and grandmother, Ruth Fields.
He will be deeply missed and loved by all his family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Cremation took place by Walker Funeral Home and he was brought home to be with his family.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.