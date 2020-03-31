Docia McCue
Docia McCue, 86, of Gillette died Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Campbell County Close to Home Hospice House following a short illness.
She was born Dec. 31, 1933, to Pled and Florence Connally in Planview, Texas.
As a young child, she moved with her family to Laguna Beach, California, and to Gillette in 1944.
She met Jim McCue in high school. They married in May 1952, and had three children.
She co-owned a motel with her husband for 10 years, worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank and as a clerk at the Campbell County Treasurer’s Office.
Mrs. McCue was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend to all.
She is survived by one sister, Floriece Papenfuhs of La Grande, Oregon; daughters, Kay Haberstroh of Gillette and Peggy Fleck of Rapid City, South Dakota; son, Jimmy McCue of Gillette; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and soulmate of 65 years; her parents; and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mrs. McCue’s name to the Campbell County Close to Home Hospice House.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
