George Banks “Skip” Waters, 71, of Moorcroft died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital of COVID-19 complications.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Pine Haven Cemetery. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service at Keyhole Country Club.
Skip was born March 23, 1950, in Douglas to Albert “Coop” Waters and Elizabeth Tapster Waters.
He moved to Keyhole Ranch with his parents and paternal grandparents, Fred Van Waters and Millie Gerig Waters because of construction of the Glendo reservoir on the family ranch in 1954.
He went to Cedar Hill country school thru sixth grade. He graduated from Moorcroft High School in 1968 and married the love of his life, Vanna Dee Blakeman on Aug. 17, 1968.
He worked hard, helping his dad fulfill his dream of a golf course and an airport on the west side of Keyhole Reservoir. He served on many advisory boards in Crook County and the Pine Haven community, which included the Weed and Pest Board and was instrumental in the formation of the Crook County Irrigation District. He was active in the formation of the national Ranchers-Cattlemen’s Action Legal Fund (R-Calf) and had never missed an annual meeting for the past 22 years.
Mr. Waters was proud of the 10 years he spent lobbying in Washington, D.C., about agriculture issues through the Powder River Basin Resource Council, the Wyoming affiliate of the seven-state Western Organization of Resource Councils.
He and Vanna were fortunate to go on an Alaskan Cruise for their 40th wedding anniversary and to Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary. Shortly before his passing, they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his wife Vanna; sons: Vince Waters, Eric Waters and Ward Waters; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to benefit R-Calf USA, P.O. Box 30715, Billings, MT 59107 or the Pine Haven Fire Auxiliary, P.O. Box 519, Moorcroft, WY 82721.
Memorials may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or can be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
