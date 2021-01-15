Nancy Gimbel, 88, of Gillette died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Nancy was born March 20, 1932, in Fort Morgan, Colorado, the youngest of three children to Jacob and Julia (Reichert) Weimer.
She was raised in Brush, Colorado, where she graduated high school and met the love of her life, Leroy Gimbel. She winked at him and the rest was history. They were married Aug. 20, 1950.
After welcoming four of their children, they moved to Gillette in 1961. They added one more child to the family after settling in Wyoming.
Mrs. Gimbel's primary job in life was wife and mother. She had a variety of other jobs that she thoroughly enjoyed, including bookkeeping for their business, Gimbel Water Service. She also worked at the airport, was an election judge and owned her own craft store, Kalico Krafts.
She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and the sorority to which she belonged. She and Mr. Gimbel loved to travel. Hawaii, Germany and Japan were some of her favorite spots.
In her spare time, she loved quilting, cross-stitching, reading, working puzzles and watching the Hallmark Channel.
Over the years, Mrs. Gimbel made more than 100 personalized Christmas stockings for every person in the family and some friends.
She loved gambling and watching all the kids participate in their activities.
She made many friends over the years and most recently enjoyed everyone at Primrose, friends and employees alike.
Mrs. Gimbel is survived by her daughter, Terry Gimbel; son, Tim Gimbel; daughter, Denise Peacock; daughter, Tammy Patik; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Gimbel, this past June; son, Mark Gimbel; her parents; sister, Elsie Wiederspan; and brother, Carl Weimer.
We have so many beautiful memories that we will treasure in our hearts. She will be missed beyond measure by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Mrs. Gimbel’s name to the Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 West B Street, Suite 101, Casper, WY 82609 or online at jasonsfriends.org.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
