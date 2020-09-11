William Lloyd “Bill” Younkin, 67, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital after a long battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure.
He was born Sept. 13, 1952, to Roy and Genell Younkin in Douglas.
He graduated from Midwest Wyoming High School in the early 1970s, and after high school he signed up to continue his education at the Denver Seminary in Littleton, Colorado.
At the same time, the U.S. draft board pulled his number. He weighed his options and signed up with the U.S. Air Force from Dec. 26, 1972 to Sept. 12, 1978, four years active and two years reserve.
After the duty in the USAF, William joined his younger brother in Gillette and began his coal mining employment. He stayed with the electrical training, and in the mid- to late 1980s, William pulled the plug and went to Alaska to work for the U.S. government for a few years on remote communications facilities.
In the mid 1990s, William applied for a job again with the U.S. government. He attended and graduated training at the National Mine Health and Safety Academy in West Virginia. He worked as a federal mine inspector until his health deteriorated and he was forced into early retirement in late 2009.
Although Bill stayed single, he went out of his way to enjoy his immediate family. Bill was very generous during the holidays and enjoyed family gatherings, movies and fine dining.
William is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Della Younkin of Gillette; nephew, Scot Jenkins (Crystal D. Harris) and children, Sierra and Daelyn of Gillette, Sheila N. (Ryan) Gossens and children, Kaitlin and Kiera of Lovell, and Kristen L. Jenkins of Portland, Maine, Jamie Younkin of Melborne Florida, Fawn Younkin of Florida, Samantha and James Soesbe, children, Bailey, Daisy, Pepper and Weston Soesbe, all of Moorcroft.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and a brother-in-law.
A special thanks to his lifelong friends.
We will miss you, brother Bill.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
