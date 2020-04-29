Whether you knew him as William, Bill or Tommy, you knew a man who had traveled the world but was a simple, southern boy at heart. He saved lives serving his country in war and back home extended lives serving the community in family practice medicine.
William “Bill” Thompson, 83, was born in Laurel, Mississippi, on Nov. 25, 1936, and passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.
After high school, Bill joined the U.S. Air Force. While stationed in San Antonio, Texas, he met and married Karen Sue Schwing of Middletown, Ohio, and had two children, Michael Thompson and Melisa Thompson Dorrill.
In 1966, Bill was deployed to Vietnam, where he served as a medic during the war. After returning to the United States, he was stationed at Randolf AFB in San Antonio, Spangdahlem AFB in Germany and McChord AFB in Washington State, where he worked as a public health technician.
During his service career, he received a bachelors degree from the University of Maryland and was awarded both the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Air Force Presidential Citation Ribbon.
In 1976 after retiring from the Air Force as a Chief Master Sargent, Bill attended the University of Kentucky, where he earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies.
After his graduation, the family moved to Gillette, where he began his career in family practice medicine. He enjoyed caring for patients for more than 35 years. The vast majority of this time was spent working with his dear friend, Dr. James Naramore.
Bill enjoyed playing golf, Dallas Cowboys football and University of Kentucky basketball. In 2019, he moved to Dallas to be closer to family.
Bill is survived by son, Michael Thompson; granddaughter, Kelsey Yurkovic and her husband Ben Yurkovic, and their son Sammy; granddaughters, Khloe Thompson, Maddy Thompson, Piper Thompson and Peyton Thompson; daughter, Melisa Dorrill and her husband, Jeff Dorrill and grandchildren, Hunter Dorrill and Tenley Dorrill Dickey and her husband, Dr. Ryan Dickey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; and his beloved wife, Karen.
He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Service date is pending.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
