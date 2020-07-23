Former Gillette resident, Jerry Gene Kenitzer, 87, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in ???(city, state) of cancer and multiple other health issues.
Jerry is survived by sister, Vicky Hunt; daughters, Simone Keevert, Angela Clark and D'Anna Smith; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Auguste Kenitzer; parents, Victor Harold and Vera Bernice (Percifield) Kenitzer; and brothers, Larry, Victor, Michael, Danny and Ricky Kenitzer.
He will be sorely missed by all.
"Que sera sera" as he was known for saying often.
Memorial services are planned for mid-June 2021, (due to Covid-19). Date to be determined at a later time.
