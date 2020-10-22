Roger James Bowar, 74, of Huntsville, Alabama, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Auxiliary in Miller, South Dakota.
He was born Jan. 10, 1946. Growing up, he lived with his family in Miller and left school to start working to support his family.
He married Lillian “Kay” Campbell on Aug. 6, 1965. Together, they made their home in Miller and had eight children.
Mr. Bowar is survived by daughters, Traci Adkins and Tina Juaraz; sons, John, Ryan, Scott and Matthew Bowar; brothers, Richard and Raymond Bowar; sisters, Evelyn Reeves, Sylvia Bowar, Mary Bowar and Donna Matthews; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay (Campbell) Bowar; parents, John and Dorothy Bowar; children, Tamara Kay Bowar and Roger Mark Bowar; sister, Liz Eason; and brother, Robert Bowar.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with arrangements.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with arrangements.
