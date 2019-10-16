Michael Wipf
Former Gillette resident Michael James Wipf, 70, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services begin at 3 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born Oct. 2, 1949, the first of five children to Joseph J. Wipf and Delores (Morrison) Wipf in Huron, South Dakota.
He graduated from Central High School in Rapid City in 1968.
He married Linda Kay Wirshing on June 7, 1969, in Rapid City and had four children. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by many friends and family.
Mr. Wipf started working for Burlington Northern Railroad in 1973, then took a buy-off in 1991 to pursue his dream of working with wood. He and his wife ran Little Furniture and Things until he took a job with Powder River Transportation in 2002. He loved taking the miners to and from the mines.
He took great pleasure in driving school kids to their games out of town and charters of tourists to Yellowstone National Park. He retired from Powder River Transportation in 2014, but continued to work part-time for them until his passing.
He loved talking about God to anyone who would listen. He loved to ride his Harley. He said he was just needing some oxygen. He would often take his dogs to the park to run, which gave him some time to talk to God or just soak in the sunshine. He especially loved family gatherings.
Mr. Wipf is survived by his parents, Joseph J. Wipf and Delores (Morrison) Wipf of Rapid City; wife, Linda Wipf of Gillette; daughters, Julie Haptonstall of Douglas, Windie Curtis, Jammie Walker and her son, all of Gillette; siblings, David Wipf of Rapid City, Peggy Gaulke of Gillette, Diane Walla of Cheyenne and Scott Wipf of Venice, Florida; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a grandson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mr. Wipf’s name in care Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
