Linda Kay Brown, 75, of Gillette died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Campbell County Health with close family at her side.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Walker Funeral Home.
Linda Kay Brown was born June 15, 1945, in Seminole, Oklahoma, to Henry and Dorothy Draeger.
She understood what the most valuable things in life were and did a beautiful job sharing that wisdom with everyone. Her strength and character provided a foundation for all to feel supported and build upon.
She was an artist, academic and angel. Life, love, happiness, family and the hope of all finding their way to salvation is what kept her on earth for as long as she could.
Family was by far the most important thing Mrs. Brown, who was a grandmother, mother, sister and significant other. She will be forever immortalized as the child of their hearts.
She is survived by two daughters, Angela Brown and Ladeana Brown-Wenc; a loving partner, Tom Giggee; brother, Charlie Draeger; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Born the oldest of five children, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and daughter, Julie Rodriguez.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts, Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
