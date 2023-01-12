Randi Kay Scherer
Randi Kay Scherer, 70, passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in her bed at the Scherer’s cabin home in the Bighorn Mountains outside of Buffalo.
The memorial service begins at 3 p.m. MST Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Journey Church in Gillette, 3601 Southern Drive, Gillette, WY 82718.
Please visit MountainViewMinistry.faith for additional details.
For online condolences please visit harnessfuneralhome.com.
