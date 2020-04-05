Barbara Elaine Garhart
Barbara Elaine Garhart, 78, of Gillette died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Gillette.
Graveside services begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Garhart Family Cemetery in Osage.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. t noon Monday at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle. To protect the health and safety of all, visitation is limited to 10 people in the building at a time, as required by state and local authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
She was born May 20, 1941, in Gillette to George and Dorothy Roberts. She grew up in Moorcroft and attended Moorcroft High School.
She met the love of her life, Donald L. Garhart, and they were married Sept. 29, 1957. She constantly talked about how much she missed him after his death in 1998. She kept his memory alive right up until her passing.
Through their union they had seven children, Kevin Garhart of Newcastle, Phil Garhart of Lusk, Sherryl Van Horn, Elaine Kaul and Deanna Garhart, all of Gillette, Scott Garhart of Newcastle and Paula Hovey of Ranchester; 14 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Garhart had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the piano, organ and accordion, and she loved to sing.
She loved the Osage church and her church family where she played the organ and piano for worship services. She loved the Bible and enjoyed a variety of Bible verses.
Her parents owned the grocery store on the hill outside of Moorcroft and she worked there when she was growing up. She always talked about how much she enjoyed working with her mother at the store.
Her favorite thing to do was to have the family together. Her greatest passion was her children and grandchildren.
She was amazing at preparing meals for the large family and anyone else who wanted to eat. She raised not only her own children but helped raise about every other kid in Osage.
She was an amazing mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by so many! But it gives the family great pleasure knowing that she is with her Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L Garhart; parents, George and Dorothy Roberts; brother, Roland Roberts; sisters, Darlene Forster, Marjorie Bock and Delores Reeves; one grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com, meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
