A very special person beloved by her family and friends continued on her journey to heaven on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
The rosary will be recited on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church; with Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated on Nov. 1 at 2 p.m. also at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Loretta Grabrick was born in Ironwood, Michigan, on Oct. 11, 1950, to Thomas and Regina (Skowronski) DeMario. She was baptized Oct. 29, 1950, and confirmed on April 23, 1963, at St. Michael’s Church in Ironwood, Michigan. She attended St. Ambrose grade school and graduated from the high school in 1968. She graduated from Northern Michigan University in 1972 and taught elementary education for a few years.
Phillip and Loretta’s deep love for each other united them in marriage on Sept. 14, 1974, in Ironwood, Michigan. They are proud parents of three wonderful children; Amanda, Thomas and James. Hibbing, Minnesota, was their home from 1976-1984. In 1984, they moved to Gillette.
Loretta loved being with people and had a compassionate heart that made them feel special. She was fun-loving and had a warm smile and a contagious laugh. She was involved in the Red Hat Club, TOPS 104, VFW Auxiliary, Special Olympics and as an Election Judge where she made many amazing and wonderful lifelong friends.
Loretta enjoyed crocheting, doing jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, traveling and a wild game of Yahtzee with son James.
She was a great cook, loved to eat, and made many delicious Italian and Polish dishes.
Loretta is survived by her husband of 47 years, Phillip; daughter, Amanda, Eric and granddaughter, Meadow Weber from Denver, Colorado; two sons, Thomas, Belinda and granddaughter, Aurora Grabrick from San Antonio, Texas, and James Grabrick from Gillette. Loretta is further survived by two sisters, Monica DeMario from Green Bay, Wisconsin and Suzette DeMario from Ironwood, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
As a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, she would lector once a month.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to benefit Gillette Masters Special Olympics. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
