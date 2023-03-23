Kelly R. Holzer, 63, of Gillette, died suddenly of heart failure Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Campbell County Health.
Funeral services and a celebration of life begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Kelly was born in Fargo, North Dakota, Aug. 11, 1959, to Ray and Alice (LaDuke) Holzer. He moved with his family to Gillette in 1969, attending schools in the area and graduating from CCHS in 1977. He worked in the sales/management field for more than 30 years, recently retiring in January of this year.
Mr. Holzer's hobbies included gardening and woodworking. He loved working with old barn wood. He made many picture frames, benches and other cherished items for family members and was involved in many bowling leagues. He enjoyed a good round of golf in his later years.
Kelly is survived by his sister, Renee Coyle; brother, Mike Holzer; sister, Kim Klein; and nieces, nephew and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
His family would like to thank his health care providers, especially those at CCH, for the kind and compassionate care he received this past year.
Memorial and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.