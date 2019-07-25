Sherry O’Hair Thomas, 70, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Gillette.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Sherry was born Jan. 26, 1949, in Afton to Albert and Leona O’Hair.
She attended Campbell County High School until her sophomore year, when she met the love of her life, Robert “Lee” Thomas. Two weeks later on April 16, 1966, they were married.
During their 40 years of marriage they had a daughter, Christal, and twin sons, Terry and Gary.
She received her GED in 1979 and worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses throughout her life.
She loved having a full house during the holidays and being able to cook a feast for her family while everyone was visiting, laughing and making memories.
Her kids and grandbabies were her pride and joy. Her hobbies included ceramics, macramé, sewing and quilting, and she loved her bingo and daily lunch outings with her many friends.
Sherry is survived by daughter, Christal Price and Tim Williams of Gillette, grandsons, Rollie and Dallas, granddaughter, Davey, and great-granddaughters, Taliah, Harper and the newest arriving soon, Ily; son, Terry Thomas and wife Mandy of Wright, grandchildren, Jaysie and Thayne, Cole and Keisha, and Ellie; son, Gary Thomas and Beth Delvaux of Gillette, grandchildren, William and Cassie, Shae, Sidney and Dylan, and Sam, and great-grandson, Doc; sister, Phyllis Elliott of Gillette; brother, Ronnie O’Hair of Montrose, Colorado; brother-in-law, Tom Sherman of Grand Junction, Colorado; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; parents, Albert and Leona; sister, Bertie Sherman; and brothers, Dean and Billy O’Hair.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Contributions to support the cost of final wishes and condolences may be made at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
